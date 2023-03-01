Club Car Championship holding media day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Golf season in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry is catching up to the weather we have been having with the second media day for our professional tournaments in as many days on Tuesday.

Club Car Championship organizers outlined plans for the sixth annual Korn Ferry Tour event at The Landings Club.

Former Georgia Southern golfer Steven Fisk was among the current and former Korn Ferry pros on hand.

The tournament in four weeks will grow again in 2023 with the addition of a public concert on Saturday, food truck concessions on the course and the same picturesque setting of The Landings Deer Creek course continuing to make Savannah’s pro event one of the most popular on the Korn Ferry Tour.

“I think the tournaments we play on the Korn Ferry Tour are when we come to communities like The Landings. You get a ton of local support and you usually get pretty pristine golf courses like we see here. You definitely see an increase in fans and spectators when you got to a club or a community that really shows out to support the event. I think that’s when the Korn Ferry Tour gets the most support,” said Steven Fisk, Korn Ferry Tour professional.

“I think it has really cemented itself as the best tournament on the Korn Ferry Tour and I think that’s a product of how the players love to come back here. We love to embrace them, so it’s been pretty special to watch. And I think what we always want people to expect is more fan experience. It’s our No. 1 focus. We want everyone in Savannah to come out here, have something to do whether they are watching golf, not watching golf. So, they can expect more of that. We hope we see everybody out here at the Club Car Concert on the Range powered by Trojan Battery with Yacht Rock review on Saturday,” said Cheyenne Overby, Club Car Championship Tournament Director.

That is Saturday of tournament week, so March 25. And with the addition of that public concert, Cheyenne says they are expecting Saturday this year to be the biggest and busiest day in tournament history.

