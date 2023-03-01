Sky Cams
Georgia defensive lineman charged in connection to Jan. 15 fatal crash

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA...
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Georgia football player as a result of the ongoing investigation into the Jan. 15 fatal crash that killed a UGA staffer and fellow football player.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department says it has secured arrest warrants for Jalen Carter, 21, for reckless driving and racing. Their investigation found that UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy, driver of the 2021 Ford Expedition, and Jalen Carter, driver of a 2021 Jeep Trackhawk, were operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing shortly after leaving the downtown Athens area at about 2:30 a.m.

BREAKING NEWS: Arrest warrants issued for Dawgs Football star Jalen Carter.

Officials say the evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists, and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other. Evidence indicated that shortly before the crash, the Expedition was traveling at about 104 miles per hour.

The toxicology report indicated that LeCroy’s blood alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the crash. Investigators determined that alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving, and speed were significant contributing factors to the crash, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

University of Georgia football player Devin Willock, who was a passenger in the Expedition driven by LeCroy, died at the scene. LeCroy died later at the hospital. Two others injured in the crash were Bulldogs player Warren McClendon and UGA staffer Victoria Bowles.

Carter is a defensive lineman for the Georgia Bulldogs. He was a two-time CFP national champion with the Bulldogs, winning in 2021 and 2022.

