Georgia Southern University recognized for diversity in higher education

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A magazine that focuses on diversity in higher education ranks Georgia Southern University for its efforts.

According to their rankings, Southern finished Top 6 nationally for the number of African American students receiving doctoral degrees in public heath, as well as degrees in physical science, in communication sciences, and several other categories.

The university vice president for inclusive excellence says Southern looks at recruitment as well as retention.

“At Georgia Southern, each individual matters. From the recruitment standpoint, you are a person not a number. From the enrollment standpoint, you’re a person not a number,” said Dr. Domonique Quarles.

Southern is also recognized for success with first-generation college students and those who are military veterans or active duty.

