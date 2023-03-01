Mom’s Demand Action visit Georgia capitol to rally for stricter gun laws

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia state capitol was filled with red Tuesday as the group Mom’s Demand Action rallied for tighter gun laws.

Mom’s Demand Action is a national movement that focuses on protecting people from gun violence.

A Savannah councilmember was on a bus full of parents from our area asking representatives to pass legislation on gun safety.

“We use Michelle and Brenda and I. We made loud noise for boys because we were survivors from 2015. We all had sons killed in senseless acts of violence,” said District 3 Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan.

“My son James John Pastures was the first homicide in 2015, MLK celebration day. I went up there to let my voice and all of our voices be heard,” said Michelle Pastures.

“My son was murdered in May of 2022. I’m standing here firm. I don’t care if it’s mothers, fathers...we are standing in unity,” said Bishop Jermaine Oliver.

They are parents with Mom’s Demand Action and they’re bringing attention to House Bill 161 and Senate Bill 75 that would make it a misdemeanor to store, transport or abandon an unsecured firearm in a place where children have access.

The state of Georgia has been in the spotlight for loose gun laws allowing them to be carried in open or public spaces without a background check or permit.

“It’s not an unfortunate accident if they get ahold of an unsecure firearm. It’s negligence.”

This group says their advocacy goes beyond the Hostess City. That’s why they’ve been making this trip for several years because it makes the difference in saving their kids.

“How do we fight crime? We go and sit where they make those laws.”

“If we vote you in there, you say you gon’ do something, we gon’ hold you to that. When you don’t do it, we’ll hold your feet to the fire to get you up out of there. No longer will we sit in this lackadaisical world and keep let this go on,” said Bishop Oliver.

Mom’s Demand Action says this session they want lawmakers to make this legislation a priority and they’ll be back again next year to continue trying to make a difference.

