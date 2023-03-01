New report shows crime has decreased in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A new report says crime in Statesboro has gone down. The police chief says what’s gone up is the awareness of crime.

The department released numbers for violent crimes and property crimes in 2022 that could be welcomed news to many.

“Aggravated assault has gone down. Burglary has gone down. Theft has gone down. All of those...robbery has gone down,” said Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead.

They saw three homicides last year, same as in 2021, but fewer than 2020 while aggravated assaults dropped roughly in half. Robberies dropped drastically while burglaries dipped as well.

Statesboro’s mayor applauded the department last night in his annual address.

“The police department was able to handle 42,000 calls for service last year, meanwhile we’ve seen a reduction in violent crime in the city by roughly 40%,” said Mayor Jonathan McCollar.

Broadhead says news of a crime spreads faster now than in years past and can give a perception of a crime problem even when case numbers are smaller than other communities.

“There’s a facet of us releasing the numbers to help square reality with perception.”

He says plenty of factors can help reduce crime, and he hopes they all keep working.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.