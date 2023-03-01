Sky Cams
New senior care center opens in Savannah

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new care facility is now open to seniors in the Hostess City.

Dedicated Senior Medical Center is a personalized facility for seniors to receive all around care from a physician.

The new office provides more than just a doctor’s visit. Patients like Hans Derkinderen are able to take part in social events and personalized treatments options.

He says it’s an entirely different feel from a typical doctor’s office.

“We look forward to going to our doctor. We look forward to having a healthy life. We look forward to collaborating with them, with the physicians and the staff so that we don’t have to go to a hospital. We don’t have to go to any other facility hopefully unless absolutely necessary. We just come here and get our medical care taken care of,” Derkinderen said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

