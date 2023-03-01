New senior care center opens in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new care facility is now open to seniors in the Hostess City.

Dedicated Senior Medical Center is a personalized facility for seniors to receive all around care from a physician.

The new office provides more than just a doctor’s visit. Patients like Hans Derkinderen are able to take part in social events and personalized treatments options.

He says it’s an entirely different feel from a typical doctor’s office.

“We look forward to going to our doctor. We look forward to having a healthy life. We look forward to collaborating with them, with the physicians and the staff so that we don’t have to go to a hospital. We don’t have to go to any other facility hopefully unless absolutely necessary. We just come here and get our medical care taken care of,” Derkinderen said.

