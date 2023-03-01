Sky Cams
Pedestrian killed in crash on Hwy. 17 near Leroy Coffer Hwy.

A pedestrian was killed Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Liberty County, according to Georgia State Patrol.(Coastal News Service)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A pedestrian was killed Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Liberty County, according to Georgia State Patrol.

GSP Trooper John Snipe says a pedestrian was hit and killed just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 17 and the merge lane leading to Leroy Coffer Highway.

The driver stopped and reported the incident. Deputies arrived and found the pedestrian dead at the scene.

GSP says the crash is under investigation.

The Coastal News Service contributed to this article.

