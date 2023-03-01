Sky Cams
Police: Man ticketed for DUI twice in four hours

A 26-year-old man was ticketed by Lincoln Police for two DUIs in a span of four hours.
By 10/11 NOW and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A 26-year-old Nebraska man was cited by police for two alleged instances of driving under the influence in the span of four hours.

Lincoln Police first pulled over 26-year-old Joshua Steckly just before 10 p.m. Monday. Officers say his blood alcohol content was .145, nearly twice the legal limit, according to KOLN.

Police say Steckly was taken to LifePointe, a health and wellness center, cited for DUI and turned over to a sober party.

Just hours later, officers were dispatched at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a car crashing into a chain link fence. Officers allegedly found Steckly, still intoxicated, at the scene, and he was taken to jail.

Investigators say Steckly had a BAC of .204, nearly three times the legal limit.

He was cited for DUI, negligent driving and driving without insurance.

