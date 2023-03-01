Sky Cams
Savannah High student shot on Pennsylvania Avenue, did not happen on campus

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A juvenile was shot Wednesday afternoon on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Chatham EMS said the juvenile suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

An official with the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System confirmed the juvenile shot was a Savannah High student, but the shooting did not occur on campus. The shooting occurred at an apartment nearby.

The Savannah Police Department said a person was in custody. The SCCPSS official said the suspected shooter is also a Savannah-Chatham student but from a different school.

