Savannah High student shot on Pennsylvania Avenue, did not happen on campus
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A juvenile was shot Wednesday afternoon on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Chatham EMS said the juvenile suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
An official with the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System confirmed the juvenile shot was a Savannah High student, but the shooting did not occur on campus. The shooting occurred at an apartment nearby.
The Savannah Police Department said a person was in custody. The SCCPSS official said the suspected shooter is also a Savannah-Chatham student but from a different school.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.