Police searching for missing teenager

Charles Jackson
Charles Jackson(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are searching for a missing teenager last seen in the 2200 block of Vicksburg.

The Savannah Police Department said Charles ‘CJ” Jackson was last seen wearing a beige/tan jacket, black jeans, and black/white tennis shoes.

He is 5-foot and weighs 100 pounds.

He is known to frequent the 700 block of East Gwinnett, 200 block of East Henry, the 200 block of Wilder Drive and the Delesseps area.

If seen, please call 911.

