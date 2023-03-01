Sky Cams
Savannah Chatham board of education looking for search firm to help find next superintendent

SCCPSS board
SCCPSS board(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Chatham board of education is looking for a search firm to help them find their next superintendent of schools.

They met Wednesday to discuss their search. They say it will be an expedited search with hopes that the new superintendent can shadow current superintendent Ann Levett before she retires.

They say they want to hold community forums, online surveys and focus groups for community input on qualities residents, parents and school staff want to see in a leader of the school district.

They hope to start accepting applications later this month.

