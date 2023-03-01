Sky Cams
Savannah River Fire Festival this Saturday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern’s own Luke Bryan had a hit with “Rain is a Good Thing.”

If he’d talked with my next guests, he might have swapped out “rain” for “fire.”

That’s the message the organizers of the 3rd annual Savannah River Fire Festival hope to get across this weekend.

Susan French from the Longleaf Alliance and the mascot, Burner Bob came to talk about the event this weekend at the Mary Kahrs Warnell Forest Education Center.

