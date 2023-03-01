Top Teacher: Brandy Trimm

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - This week’s WTOC Top Teacher says she loves her job and loves how her students challenge her to find new ways to help them learn.

Meet Brandy Trimm from McAllister Elementary in Bryan County.

“And it just makes me feel so proud to be part of such an amazing school. and an amazing community, where I have support from the families, from my collegues and my bosses. I really feel like I’m teaching at the happiest school on earth. 42:41 I do, I do.”

Brandy Trimm is a special education teacher at McAllister Elementary School in Richmond Hill.

“My brother is on the autism spectrum. He actually inspired me to become a special education teacher. because I wanted to make sure all students had access to quality education.”

Trimm says it’s important for her students to know they are loved, to know they are safe and that she is one of their biggest cheerleaders.

“So for me, when you build those relationships with students, the teaching kind of comes second, it also comes very naturally, because they know they are somewhere where people truly believe in them, and that’s the best part of teaching I think.”

Trimm says you will never regret pouring your heart into teaching. It will bring you more satisfaction that you can ever imagine.

“I just want you all to know that I love you all, so much. Thank You for working so hard, thank you for teaching me every day.”

Brandy Trimm this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

