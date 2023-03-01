Warm, cloudier day ahead. First Alert Friday!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday starts our warm with morning lows in the mid 60s. Temperatures warm to the upper 70s by lunchtime along with a southerly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, about 15 degrees above average.

Our mostly dry stretch of weather continues into Thursday. Highs remain well-above average, with temperatures in the low to mid 80s during the afternoon.

Our next best chance of rain arrives late Friday into Saturday thanks to a strong cold front, but there is some uncertainty with this portion of our forecast. This system will take some fine-tuning, but there is a chance for strong to severe storms on Friday evening. We will also be close to reaching a new record high on Friday ahead of this stronger cold front. Storms or not, this looks to be a breezy day. A Wind Advisory is possible.

A few showers could linger Saturday morning, before daybreak, with afternoon highs near 80 degrees. Sunday morning will be a bit cooler, with lows in the lower 50s followed by highs in the mid 70s. We’ll have lots of sunshine on Sunday, something to look forward to!

Cooler weather looks to extend into next week with Monday morning lows near 50 degrees and highs in the low to mid 70s.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

