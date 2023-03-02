STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Youngsters and parents are celebrating Read Across America Day in Statesboro.

It’s the third annual Literacy Luau designed to bring fun but also help teach how “fun” reading can be.

Bulloch County Schools teamed up with Bulloch Solutions to host the street party in the parking lot. In addition to games and bouncy houses, students have the chance to pick up some of their favorite book titles for reading and take a book home.

The district has been working to establish reading nooks at local businesses and offices that kids might visit with their parents, so they have a place to enjoy reading time.

School leaders say this is all part of their literacy goals to get youngsters established in reading, not just to fulfill classwork but to give them a desire to read and enjoy it.

“We’ve learned that brain development begins after conception. So, the sooner parents start reading to their children, the sooner they understand that reading is fun,” Crystal Simpkins, with Bulloch County Schools, said.

The fun lasts until 7 p.m. at Bulloch Solutions on Buckhead Drive off Highway 80.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.