Daughters of Ireland hold annual Grand Marshal’s Wife Reception

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Patrick’s Day is just over two weeks away.

Wednesday night, the Daughters of Ireland held their annual Grand Marshal’s Wife Reception.

Sherrie Schwarz was given a symbolic sash to wear during this Irish season.

She says she has been waiting on this moment and walking on clouds since her husband George was chosen for the 199th St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“Oh my gosh...I’ve always been on the other side of this and I’ve watched these beautiful ladies go before me and I’ve told some of them, I’m going to walk in your steps,” said Sherrie Schwarz, Grand Marshal’s wife.

The reception was kicked off with a choir and dancers and a ceremonial toast to the Grand Marshal’s wife.

Schwarz says this moment is something she has been hoping for since they got married in 1995.

