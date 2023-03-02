Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Daughters of Ireland hold annual Grand Marshal’s Wife Reception

Grand Marshal’s Wife Reception
Grand Marshal’s Wife Reception(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Patrick’s Day is just over two weeks away.

Wednesday night, the Daughters of Ireland held their annual Grand Marshal’s Wife Reception.

Sherrie Schwarz was given a symbolic sash to wear during this Irish season.

She says she has been waiting on this moment and walking on clouds since her husband George was chosen for the 199th St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“Oh my gosh...I’ve always been on the other side of this and I’ve watched these beautiful ladies go before me and I’ve told some of them, I’m going to walk in your steps,” said Sherrie Schwarz, Grand Marshal’s wife.

The reception was kicked off with a choir and dancers and a ceremonial toast to the Grand Marshal’s wife.

Schwarz says this moment is something she has been hoping for since they got married in 1995.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelvin Waye
Man acquitted on murder charges wants his name cleared
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA...
911 calls appear to place former UGA defensive lineman at scene of deadly crash
Carson Colbert
Tattnall Co. man arrested for death of his stepfather
3 Glynn County deputies injured during high-speed chase

Latest News

Pooler offering shuttle service to downtown Savannah on St. Patrick’s Day
St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshal joins Morning Break
St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshal joins Morning Break
St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshal joins Morning Break
St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshal joins Morning Break
Plant Riverside District will host the 2023 Shamrocks and Shenanigans Celebration in honor of...
Plant Riverside District hosting nine-day St. Patrick’s Day celebration