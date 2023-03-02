Floyd Adams Junior Complex Administrative Building becomes third city building in Savannah to receive solar panels

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah is taking a big step in its goal to use more renewable energy.

The roof of the Floyd Adams Junior Complex Administrative Building now has solar panels on it

It’s part of the 10% Savannah Plan, which aims to use renewable energy for all community electricity by 2035.

This building now marks the third of 19 city facilities that will receive solar panels.

The Clean Energy program manager says this program not only benefits the environment, but also the city as a whole.

“There’s also some financial benefits in the form of reduced electricity bills, which is going to be important as we know rates continue to go up with fuel crises and things of that nature, and we’re also seeing some workforce training associated with this program, so unemployed, under-employed Savannians, as well as those just looking for a career change, can participate in this program -- paid, on the job learning, and for jobs that can’t be exported,” said Alicia Brown, the manager for the Clean Energy Program.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.