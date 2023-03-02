Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Georgia Southern hosts Comm Arts Inc. event on Armstrong campus

By Camille Syed
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Students in the communication arts program at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus got a glimpse of what their future could look like.

Students heard from several panelists, including WTOC’s Camille Syed, about their day-to-day in the media, theatre and communications industry.

Communication Arts Chair Pamela Sears says this event helps students learn about internship opportunities and land a job in the years to come.

“It allows students to both network with professionals in the industries but also start to visualize their futures and solidify their plans,” Sears said.

Next semester, the communications program is growing on the Armstrong campus. Sears says they’re hoping to add film and production classes to their catalog in the fall.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA...
911 calls appear to place former UGA defensive lineman at scene of deadly crash
Murdaugh defense to present its closing arguments Thursday
Juror removed from Murdaugh trial for talking about case with others
Savannah High student shot on Pennsylvania Avenue, did not happen on campus
A pedestrian was killed Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Liberty County,...
Pedestrian killed in crash on Hwy. 17 near Leroy Coffer Hwy.
3 Glynn County deputies injured during high-speed chase

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty for murder of wife, son
Jesup livestock ordinance ruffles feathers
Jesup livestock ordinance ruffles feathers
Jesup livestock ordinance ruffles feathers
Jesup livestock ordinance ruffles feathers
Satterfield family attorney shares thoughts on Murdaugh murder trial
Satterfield family attorney shares thoughts on Murdaugh murder trial