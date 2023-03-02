Georgia Southern hosts Comm Arts Inc. event on Armstrong campus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Students in the communication arts program at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus got a glimpse of what their future could look like.

Students heard from several panelists, including WTOC’s Camille Syed, about their day-to-day in the media, theatre and communications industry.

Communication Arts Chair Pamela Sears says this event helps students learn about internship opportunities and land a job in the years to come.

“It allows students to both network with professionals in the industries but also start to visualize their futures and solidify their plans,” Sears said.

Next semester, the communications program is growing on the Armstrong campus. Sears says they’re hoping to add film and production classes to their catalog in the fall.

