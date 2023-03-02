Sky Cams
GHSA Boys State Tournament Elite 8 Highlights and Scores: Benedictine advances to 4A Final Four

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than a handful of Southeast Georgia boys basketball teams competed in the Elite Eight of their respective classes on Wednesday evening.

4A

Benedictine handily took care of Madison County, 58-35. The Cadets punch a ticket to their first GHSA Final Four in more than 60 years.

3A

Sandy Creek 56, Johnson 50

Cedar Grove 94, Long County 90 (2 OT)

2A

Columbia 74, Windsor Forest 60

A Division 1

King’s Ridge 62, Woodville-Tompkins 54

Swainsboro 70, Athens Christian 55

A Division 2

Wilkinson County 46, Portal 42

