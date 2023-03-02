Sky Cams
Higher prices impacting college students

By Camille Syed
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Despite the inflation rate dropping, college students are cutting back because of high prices.

Lenesha Cunningham isn’t a traditional college student. Instead, she travels from Hinesville where she lives with her husband and two kids.

“I really want to be involved in the college experience because this is my first time at a four year university, but it is challenging because of gas prices,” Cunningham, a senior at Georgia Southern University, said.

While those prices are slowly decreasing, the inflation rate is at about 6.4 percent. It’s getting better as the months pass but unfortunately an expert said we’ll never see those lower prices before the crisis comes back.

“We’ll see more of an equalization sort of on the pay side as opposed to seeing prices come down,” Georgia Southern Economics Professor Michael Toma said.

Toma said rates will start increasing at a steadier rate. As far as the recession is concerned, he expects it will mildly hit our area in the summer. He says Savannah should be in a better shape than the average for Georgia and the country at the time. Partially, because of the 8,100 new jobs coming with the Hyundai plant.

“You’re climbing a mountain, right. You’re going up a slope right and you’re growing and growing and growing and what a recession might mean for us is job acceleration will plateau and it will start to increase in the future,” Toma said.

In the meantime, as college students on all walks of life are having to juggle those rising costs, they’re also having to compromise on their spring break plans.

“We try to show our kids different things and expose them to different places but now we have to cut down to either spring break or summer break,” Cunningham said.

“We’re not going to Disney World, instead we’re just going to eat out more as a family, go out more as a family to restaurants, events,” GSU freshman Tristan Sanchez said.

While adjusting to this new normal, Cunningham encourages other college students to try different ways to budget.

“Maybe you can take out a certain amount of money a month. Put it in an envelope and that’s your money for spending so you don’t go over,” she said.

