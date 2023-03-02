Juror removed from Murdaugh trial for talking about case with others

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A juror has been dismissed from the Murdaugh trial because she spoke with other people about the case.

Judge Clifton Newman started court Thursday by announcing a juror was being removed and will be replaced by an alternate.

The defense began closing arguments on Thursday morning, meaning the juror was not part of any jury deliberations yet.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.