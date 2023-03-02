Sky Cams
Juror removed from Murdaugh trial for talking about case with others

Murdaugh defense to present its closing arguments Thursday
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A juror has been dismissed from the Murdaugh trial because she spoke with other people about the case.

Judge Clifton Newman started court Thursday by announcing a juror was being removed and will be replaced by an alternate.

The defense began closing arguments on Thursday morning, meaning the juror was not part of any jury deliberations yet.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

