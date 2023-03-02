Sky Cams
‘Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil’ being adapted into Broadway musical, according to report

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” is being adapted into a Broadway musical, according to a report from Deadline.

The book was published in 1994 and was written by John Berendt. The book’s plot is based on real-life events that happened in the 1980s when a Savannah antiques dealer was accused of murder.

The book was adapted into a movie in the 90s that was directed and produced by Clint Eastwood.

