Pickleball courts added to Jesup park

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Spring-like weather is definitely upon us, meaning you might find yourself wanting to spend more time outside like at a park.

Updates continue at a main park in Jesup that includes a sport that’s getting more and more popular. Two new pickleball courts are the newest additions to renovate Cracker Williams Park in Jesup.

Mayor Ralph Hickox says the city began renovating the park three years ago, to include an updated playground for children to enjoy. When all renovations are complete, he estimates the total cost to be nearly $1 million. The addition of pickleball courts is the most recent and was completed in a little over a month.

It was officially opened to the public last week. The new courts cost around $1,500, and all park improvements come out of the city’s general fund. Hickox says people have already begun appreciating the updates.

“We provide services from water to police to fire, but these are the things that they enjoy. When you’re able to provide this and see them enjoying it, it’s fulfilling as an elected official to feel like you had something to do with it. It makes you proud to be a part of it. All our city commissioners have worked really hard on it,” Mayor Hickox said.

The next project planned as part of the renovations is building a new community pool, according to Mayor Hickox.

