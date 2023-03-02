Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Police searching for missing 60-year-old man

David Cole
David Cole(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is looking for a missing 60-year-old man.

According to police, David Cole was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 in the 4000 block of Waters Avenue.

He is 5-foot-11 and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a green shirt, jeans and brown shoes.

If seen, please call 911.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA...
911 calls appear to place former UGA defensive lineman at scene of deadly crash
Savannah High student shot on Pennsylvania Avenue, did not happen on campus
A pedestrian was killed Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Liberty County,...
Pedestrian killed in crash on Hwy. 17 near Leroy Coffer Hwy.
3 Glynn County deputies injured during high-speed chase

Latest News

Murdaugh defense to present its closing arguments Thursday
Juror removed from Murdaugh trial for talking about case with others
LIVE: Judge to charge jury when court resumes after lunch break
BC
WTOC HSBB 3-1
Brandy Trimm
Top Teacher: Brandy Trimm