Police searching for missing 60-year-old man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is looking for a missing 60-year-old man.

According to police, David Cole was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 in the 4000 block of Waters Avenue.

He is 5-foot-11 and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a green shirt, jeans and brown shoes.

If seen, please call 911.

