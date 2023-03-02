Police searching for missing 60-year-old man
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is looking for a missing 60-year-old man.
According to police, David Cole was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 in the 4000 block of Waters Avenue.
He is 5-foot-11 and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a green shirt, jeans and brown shoes.
If seen, please call 911.
