Pooler offering shuttle service to downtown Savannah on St. Patrick’s Day

(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in Pooler, the city will be offering a shuttle service to downtown Savannah all day on St. Patrick’s Day.

The shuttles will run from Tanger Outlets to the Clyde Venue on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from 7 a.m. to midnight.

You can register for the shuttle early here to save some money.

Prices for the shuttle are listed below:

  • Early registration is $25 per person for those 11 and older roundtrip
  • $15 per child 10 & under roundtrip
  • $20 for military and those 60 and older roundtrip
  • Price will go up $5 on St. Patrick’s Day

