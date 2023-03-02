Pooler offering shuttle service to downtown Savannah on St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in Pooler, the city will be offering a shuttle service to downtown Savannah all day on St. Patrick’s Day.

The shuttles will run from Tanger Outlets to the Clyde Venue on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from 7 a.m. to midnight.

You can register for the shuttle early here to save some money.

Prices for the shuttle are listed below:

Early registration is $25 per person for those 11 and older roundtrip

$15 per child 10 & under roundtrip

$20 for military and those 60 and older roundtrip

Price will go up $5 on St. Patrick’s Day

