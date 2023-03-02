Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Statue of Little Mermaid vandalized again in Denmark

FILE PHOTO: A cycling fans takes a dip next to the Little Mermaid statue by Edvard Eriksen as...
FILE PHOTO: A cycling fans takes a dip next to the Little Mermaid statue by Edvard Eriksen as riders pass during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race in Copenhagen, Denmark, Friday, July 1, 2022.(Daniel Cole | AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The famed statue of Hans Christian Andersen’s Little Mermaid, one of Copenhagen’s biggest tourist draws, has been vandalized, with the colors of the Russian flag painted on the rock on which she sits, a newspaper reported Thursday.

The oft-attacked 1.65-meter (5.4-foot) -high bronze sits at the entrance of the Copenhagen harbor.

It was not known when the vandalism took place. The rock was painted in stripes white, blue and red. No one has taken responsibility for the act.

The statue was created in tribute to the Danish storyteller Andersen. It has long been a popular target for vandals, who have previously blown the mermaid off her perch, beheaded her and painted her.

The bronze is based on a mythical sea king’s mermaid daughter who, according to the Hans Christian Andersen tale, falls in love with a prince and longs to become human.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA...
911 calls appear to place former UGA defensive lineman at scene of deadly crash
Savannah High student shot on Pennsylvania Avenue, did not happen on campus
A pedestrian was killed Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Liberty County,...
Pedestrian killed in crash on Hwy. 17 near Leroy Coffer Hwy.
3 Glynn County deputies injured during high-speed chase

Latest News

A Hobby Lobby distribution center was the scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday in Oklahoma City.
Police: Suspect in Hobby Lobby shooting dies in crash
Betty Rivas fills a mug from a potable water dispenser in her home Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in...
Communities await first US limits on ‘forever chemicals’
A local residents walks his dog in the falling snow on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Elizabeth...
US Drought Monitor: Rain, snow slash California drought
Officials say at least three people were killed when a Russian missile hit a five-story...
Kremlin accuses Ukrainian saboteurs of attack inside Russia
In this image from a bodycam video provided by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, a white...
Pennsylvania unseals more documents in Idaho college student killings case