Warm afternoon, breezy on Friday!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our mostly dry stretch of weather continues into Thursday.

Temperatures start in the mid 60a followed by a warm afternoon. Highs remain well-above average, with temperatures in the low to mid 80s during the afternoon under partly sunny skies.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day: Our next best chance of rain arrives late Friday into Saturday thanks to a strong cold front. This system will take some fine-tuning, but there is a chance for an isolated strong storm Friday evening. We will also be close to reaching a new record high on Friday ahead of this stronger cold front. Storms or not, this looks to be a breezy day. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour are likely. A Wind Advisory is possible.

A few showers could linger Saturday morning, before daybreak, with afternoon highs near 80 degrees. Sunday morning will be a bit cooler, with lows in the lower 50s followed by highs in the mid 70s. We’ll have lots of sunshine on Sunday, something to look forward to!

Cooler weather looks to extend into next week with Monday morning lows near 50 degrees and highs in the mid 70s.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

