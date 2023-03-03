Sky Cams
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison

Alex Murdaugh leaving the Colleton County Courthouse after being sentenced to life in prison.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife and son.

The jury found Murdaugh guilty of murdering his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, on June 7, 2021. Murdaugh was charged with two counts of murder and two weapons charges. He was found guilty on all four counts.

The judge sentenced Murdaugh to two life sentences - one for each murder charge.

FIND PREVIOUS STORIES >>> Murdaugh Cases

During the sentence hearing, Alex Murdaugh addressed the court to say he was innocent.

“I would never hurt my wife Maggie, and I would never hurt my son Paul Paul,” he said.

Murdaugh’s trial began on Jan. 23. It took around six weeks to get through opening statements, testimony, a trip to Moselle for jurors to see where the killings took place, and to finish closing arguments.

Find a complete timeline of the Murdaugh case below:

