Attorneys for other families impacted by Murdaughs react to sentencing

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Many affected by Alex Murdaugh’s actions attended Friday’s sentencing.

One family, in particular, said they were happy to see justice handed down. Mallory Beach’s parents attended the sentencing hearing.

Beach is the teen who died in that 2019 boat wreck. A boat authorities say was driven by a drunken Paul Murdaugh.

The Beach family attorney, Mark Tinsley, spoke about how Beach’s parents felt about the verdict.

“They find a lot of comfort…they take comfort in it,” Tinsley said.

Eric Bland fought to get Gloria Satterfield’s family a multi-million dollar settlement against Murduagh following her death on their property.

Bland spoke about Judge Newman’s remarks as he handed Murdaugh consecutive life sentences.

“It was interesting, there was a guy in your body that did it,” Bland said.

Referring to the judge calling Alex a monster when on pills.

Tinsley called Judge Newman’s remarks, “the most articulate and compelling thing I’ve ever heard another person say.”

