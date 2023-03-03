Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Attorneys for other families impacted by Murdaughs react to sentencing

Alex Murdaugh leaving the Colleton County Courthouse after being sentenced to life in prison.
Alex Murdaugh leaving the Colleton County Courthouse after being sentenced to life in prison.(WTOC)
By Max Diekneite
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Many affected by Alex Murdaugh’s actions attended Friday’s sentencing.

One family, in particular, said they were happy to see justice handed down. Mallory Beach’s parents attended the sentencing hearing.

Beach is the teen who died in that 2019 boat wreck. A boat authorities say was driven by a drunken Paul Murdaugh.

The Beach family attorney, Mark Tinsley, spoke about how Beach’s parents felt about the verdict.

“They find a lot of comfort…they take comfort in it,” Tinsley said.

FIND PREVIOUS STORIES >>> Murdaugh Cases

Eric Bland fought to get Gloria Satterfield’s family a multi-million dollar settlement against Murduagh following her death on their property.

Bland spoke about Judge Newman’s remarks as he handed Murdaugh consecutive life sentences.

“It was interesting, there was a guy in your body that did it,” Bland said.

Referring to the judge calling Alex a monster when on pills.

Tinsley called Judge Newman’s remarks, “the most articulate and compelling thing I’ve ever heard another person say.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stuckie the dog
‘Stuckie’ found nearly perfectly preserved more than 40 years ago
Murdaugh defense to present its closing arguments Thursday
Juror removed from Murdaugh trial for talking about case with others
Alex Murdaugh
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty for murder of wife, son
Ciara and Russell Wilson
Ciara and Russell Wilson visit Savannah

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison after conviction in double murder trial during his...
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison
Attorneys for other families impacted by Murdaughs react to sentencing
Attorneys for other families impacted by Murdaughs react to sentencing
Alex Murdaugh
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty for murder of wife, son