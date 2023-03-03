Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Harrison Island Rd.

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating as shooting that left one woman injured.

It happened Thursday on Harrison Island Road in Bluffton around 7:45 a.m. Deputies found a woman injured from a gunshot wound in a vehicle.

People in the area reported hearing several shots fired prior to the victim being found. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 843.524.2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843.554.1111.

