Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Harrison Island Rd.

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating as shooting that left one woman injured.

It happened Thursday on Harrison Island Road in Bluffton around 7:45 a.m. Deputies found a woman injured from a gunshot wound in a vehicle.

People in the area reported hearing several shots fired prior to the victim being found. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 843.524.2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843.554.1111.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stuckie the dog
‘Stuckie’ found nearly perfectly preserved more than 40 years ago
Murdaugh defense to present its closing arguments Thursday
Juror removed from Murdaugh trial for talking about case with others
Alex Murdaugh
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty for murder of wife, son
Ciara and Russell Wilson
Ciara and Russell Wilson visit Savannah

Latest News

Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office conducting death investigation in Sun City
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison after conviction in double murder trial during his...
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison
Attorneys for other families impacted by Murdaughs react to sentencing
Attorneys for other families impacted by Murdaughs react to sentencing
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison