Bulloch Co. Fire Department using grant to help keep volunteers

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Fire Department will use a federal grant to help find and keep volunteers.

Emergency leaders say this money will help them recruit and retain some of the army of volunteers they need in a growing department and growing community. They’ll receive nearly $400,000 from a federal grant through FEMA.

They’ll use the money to help cover the cost of physicals, textbooks, protective gear and more.

“Knowing that you’re going to take care of them is a major part of the equation. With this grant we’ll be able to buy them new gear when they come on board,” Bulloch County Fire Department Chief Ben Tapley said.

Chief Tapley says the county is adding a few full-time staffers year by year, but they still rely on volunteers to supplement the response and protect homes and businesses as the county grows rapidly.

The chief says they’ll likely apply for more grant funding next year.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.