The circus is in town! Public invited to watch free performances at Plant Riverside District Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looking to do something fun for the whole family this weekend?

Do you want some excitement in your life?

If so, you may want to head to Plant Riverside District to see an exciting performance by a local circus troupe.

On Saturday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., the Kaleidoscope Circus, a group 7 will be performing along the riverfront.

The shows will have a wide variety of high-energy live performances, including aerial arts, fire spinning, stilt walking, and partner acrobatics.

Haley Allen, the founder of the group called Trash House Productions said she hopes people come out to see what they have been practicing for.

“We’re hoping for a good turnout,” said Allen.

