Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

The circus is in town! Public invited to watch free performances at Plant Riverside District Saturday

Live Performances by Kaleidoscope Circus at Plant Riverside District
Live Performances by Kaleidoscope Circus at Plant Riverside District(WTOC)
By Michaela Romero
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looking to do something fun for the whole family this weekend?

Do you want some excitement in your life?

If so, you may want to head to Plant Riverside District to see an exciting performance by a local circus troupe.

On Saturday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., the Kaleidoscope Circus, a group 7 will be performing along the riverfront.

The shows will have a wide variety of high-energy live performances, including aerial arts, fire spinning, stilt walking, and partner acrobatics.

Haley Allen, the founder of the group called Trash House Productions said she hopes people come out to see what they have been practicing for.

“We’re hoping for a good turnout,” said Allen.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stuckie the dog
‘Stuckie’ found nearly perfectly preserved more than 40 years ago
Murdaugh defense to present its closing arguments Thursday
Juror removed from Murdaugh trial for talking about case with others
Alex Murdaugh
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty for murder of wife, son
Ciara and Russell Wilson
Ciara and Russell Wilson visit Savannah

Latest News

Pickleball courts added to Jesup park
Pickleball courts added to Jesup park
INTERVIEW: Climate Reality Project discusses local concerns
INTERVIEW: Climate Reality Project discusses local concerns
‘Stuckie’ found nearly perfectly persevered more than 40 years ago
‘Stuckie’ found nearly perfectly preserved more than 40 years ago
INTERVIEW: Climate Reality Project discusses local concerns
INTERVIEW: Climate Reality Project discusses local concerns