Ending of Murdaugh trial brings end to crowds descending upon city

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Murdaugh double murder trial brought the national spotlight and crowds to Walterboro, S.C.

For those who traveled to the courthouse steps early Friday morning hoping to get a spot inside, this sentence marks the end of a trial that has drawn people to Walterboro from all over.

Many we talked to said they’ve followed this trial closely from the beginning. Locals describe watching it as “an addiction” saying this area has never really seen anything quite like this before.

After Thursday night’s guilty verdict, many said they were motivated to come here to Walterboro to see the sentencing for themselves. One woman who says she’s listened to this trial from its start, but Friday was her first day being here in person.

She says ultimately, she wasn’t surprised by the verdict but wanted to see Friday’s proceedings firsthand.

“Like they said nobody wins, but you know, just to get justice and justice was served,” South Carolina resident Teresa Kinsey said. “I didn’t want him to be guilty because I – that was a terrible thing to kill your wife and son. So, it was just terrible. At the end, I kept listening to stuff, and I was like ‘I think he did do it’ because it was nothing else there but him. It was him and them and that was it.

Now that this trial is over, those who live here are grappling with how to move forward.

