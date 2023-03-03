Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Ending of Murdaugh trial brings end to crowds descending upon city

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Murdaugh double murder trial brought the national spotlight and crowds to Walterboro, S.C.

For those who traveled to the courthouse steps early Friday morning hoping to get a spot inside, this sentence marks the end of a trial that has drawn people to Walterboro from all over.

Many we talked to said they’ve followed this trial closely from the beginning. Locals describe watching it as “an addiction” saying this area has never really seen anything quite like this before.

After Thursday night’s guilty verdict, many said they were motivated to come here to Walterboro to see the sentencing for themselves. One woman who says she’s listened to this trial from its start, but Friday was her first day being here in person.

She says ultimately, she wasn’t surprised by the verdict but wanted to see Friday’s proceedings firsthand.

“Like they said nobody wins, but you know, just to get justice and justice was served,” South Carolina resident Teresa Kinsey said. “I didn’t want him to be guilty because I – that was a terrible thing to kill your wife and son. So, it was just terrible. At the end, I kept listening to stuff, and I was like ‘I think he did do it’ because it was nothing else there but him. It was him and them and that was it.

Now that this trial is over, those who live here are grappling with how to move forward.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stuckie the dog
‘Stuckie’ found nearly perfectly preserved more than 40 years ago
Murdaugh defense to present its closing arguments Thursday
Juror removed from Murdaugh trial for talking about case with others
Alex Murdaugh
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty for murder of wife, son
Ciara and Russell Wilson
Ciara and Russell Wilson visit Savannah
Mallory Beach
Judge approves Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit settlement for Buster, Maggie Murdaugh

Latest News

More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Family still hoping for answers about what happened to Stephen Smith
SLED, defense reacts to Murdaugh sentencing
SLED, defense reacts to Murdaugh sentencing
Alex Murdaugh leaving the Colleton County Courthouse after being sentenced to life in prison.
Attorneys for other families impacted by Murdaughs react to sentencing
Ending of Murdaugh trial brings end to crowds descending upon city
Ending of Murdaugh trial brings end to crowds descending upon city