First Alert: Windy day, rain moves in tonight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day:

First Alert: Wind gusts over 30 miles per hour are possible this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/ewiE0kqh8m — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) March 3, 2023

Our morning starts out dry with lows in the low to mid 60s. Partly cloudy skies will around, ahead of an approaching front. Despite the clouds around, we will be within a couple degrees of tying our daily record high of 85 degrees during the afternoon.

The wind will be very noticeable throughout the day. Sustained at 15-20 miles per hour, gusting 30 to 40 miles per hour during the afternoon and evening. There is a chance of an isolated strong storm to form over our western counties late in the afternoon into the evening hours. The better chance of rain comes from scattered showers and non-severe storms along the cold front. This will move through after sunset, pushing offshore after midnight.

Most of the rain clears out before daybreak Saturday, followed by afternoon highs near 80 degrees and clearing skies. Sunday morning will be a bit cooler, with lows in the lower 50s followed by highs in the mid 70s. We’ll have lots of sunshine on Sunday, something to look forward to!

Cooler weather looks to extend into next week with Monday morning lows near 50 degrees and highs in the mid 70s. Long-range, our weather turns cooler. Highs could be in the 60s next Friday, extending into next weekend.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

