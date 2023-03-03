Georgia Southern preparing to participate in Savannah St. Patrick’s Day celebrations again

Sky Cams
By Dal Cannady
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With St. Patrick’s Day just two weeks away, Georgia Southern University is getting ready to be part of the celebration again.

From Statesboro to Hinesville to Armstrong, Georgia Southern will once again bring True Blue tradition to Savannah’s greenest day of the year. From the cheerleaders to the ROTC cadets, the university will have a large presence in the parade once again.

GSU has been part of the parade since 2010. University spokesperson Jennifer Wise says art students are already working on the float to get it ready to show the university’s connection with the region.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity for us. Not only do we have our community in the crowd, so are many of our alumni. So, we’re able to connect with them along the parade route, which is fun,” Wise said.

University leaders will join Freedom and others in walking the parade.

Wise says what makes the tradition mean even more is that St. Patrick’s falls during the university’s Spring Break. It means students, faculty and others take time from their “time off” to be a part of the pageantry and the fun.

She says they’ll be more than ready come St. Patrick’s Day.

