Savannah State Lady Tigers, Tigers fall in SIAC tournament quarterfinals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah State women’s and men’s basketball teams both failed to advance past the tournament quarterfinals of their respective SIAC tournaments.

The Savannah State women fell to Edward Waters, 63-62.

The Savannah State men had a big comeback fall short against Benedict College, 78-62. The Tigers trailed by as many as twenty-give points in the second half, but made a run to cut within six with under two minutes left to play. Benedict’s size proved to be just too much for Savannah State, and the Tigers pulled away in the final minute.

