Savannah students take pledge to make safer decisions

By Camille Syed
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several Chatham County leaders and members of law enforcement spoke to Savannah High School students about the consequences of gun violence. This comes after a public school student was shot near a school just days ago.

Savannah High School students also recalled that day on Nov. 30 when law enforcement filled the parking lot responding to an active-shooter call that turned out to be a hoax.

But as gun-related crimes continued involving youth, they took a pledge to make safer decisions.

“I pledge to do all I can to keep myself and my school safe.”

Students at schools across the district also took the pledge.

Several area police chiefs, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Superintendent Ann Levett spoke to students not only with advice on how to handle situations but also why they must say something to police when they see alarming behavior.

This pledge is a part of a new campaign for positive influences and choices about safety activities, anti-bullying, and substance abuse.

“In a heated moment of high emotions, we make destructive decisions. We have initiates that are going throughout the district to help our kids to make better decisions so they won’t become a victim or have to suffer the consequences of that,” Board of education Police Chief Terry Enoch said.

While Chief Enoch wasn’t sure when the next initiative will be, he says they’ll be continuing conversations about drug, alcohol and gun use.

He also encourages parents to have talks with their children about these concerns, as he says controlling gun violence is a community effort.

