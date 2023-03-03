WATCH: Judge to sentence Alex Murdaugh in deaths of wife, son

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WTOC) - Judge Clifton Newman is set to sentence Alex Murdaugh on Friday after a jury found him guilty on all counts for the murders of his wife and youngest son.

The jury deliberated for just three hours on Thursday.

Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was facing murder and gun charges involving the killing of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, on their property in 2021.

A timeline of events is available below:

