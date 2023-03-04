Calvary, Woodville-Tompkins’ girls basketball state playoff runs come to an end in the Final Four

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Lady Cavs and Lady Wolverines were both outed in the Final Four of their respective classes on Friday night.

At Fort Valley State, Calvary lost to Lumpkin County, 78-31, in the 3A tournament.

Jackie Hamilton’s final season as head coach of the Lady Cavs was nothing short of a success. Calvary captured a region title and finished the season 24-7.

In A Division 1, Woodville-Tompkins fell to St. Francis, 76-36. The Lady Wolverines’ phenomenal season ends with a regional title, a Final Four run, and a final record of 24-6

