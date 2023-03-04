Sky Cams
Commemorating The Weeping Time

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A commemoration for the largest slave sale in Georgia history.

A group laid a wreath at the Weeping Time marker in west Savannah Saturday morning.

The Weeping Time was one of the largest sales of enslaved people in U.S. history.

It happened 164 years ago on March 2 and 3 at the old Ten Broeck Race Course.

436 people were listed for sale by a Darien plantation owner who needed to settle his debts.

The wreath laying was followed by a commemoration at nearby Brock Elementary.

“Why is all this important? What’s the purpose? Why should we do this? If something happens to my brother, and I’m not concerned about that, it could happen to me one day. It could happen to my son one day, or my daughter one day,” Dr. Kwesi DeGraft-Hanson said.

Commemorations will also take place throughout the weekend in Darien with events in Savannah lasting through Monday.

