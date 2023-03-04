Savannah businesses prepare for St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In less than two weeks, the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade will make its way down Abercorn Street, before hitting Broughton, East Broad, Bay, and Bull Street.

There are lots of businesses along the route that will see impacts and some, that already are.

St. Patrick’s Day is still around two weeks away, but already, businesses along the parade route say that they are reaping the benefits of the celebration.

WTOC spoke with workers at two shops on Bull Street: The I “heart” Savannah gift shop and Harper- a clothing boutique.

Both stores tell me that business is booming, with people coming in daily to buy St. Patrick’s Day themed items- or really, anything green at all.

They say it’s a big pick-me-up, especially as the tourist off-season comes to a close.

Business is so good right now, they tell me, they’re having a hard time keeping certain items in stock.

“The hats are selling pretty good. We’ve almost sold out, actually, so now we have to reorder some,” Angela Martinez said.

“We actually got a really cute pantsuit, like a blazer/pant set, and it has been going so fast. There have been a few things that we’ve been reordering that’s in green,” Hannah Chan said.

St. Patrick’s Day this year falls on Friday, March 17.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.