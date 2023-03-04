Savannah police investigate shooting in Savannah Gardens neighborhood

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured following a shooting on the city’s eastside.

Savannah Police say the shooting happened in the Savannah Gardens neighborhood.

WTOC crews arrived on the scene a little after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital, they have no more information at this time.

We will continue to follow this story and keep you updated as more details become available.

