Savannah police investigate shooting in Savannah Gardens neighborhood

Police investigating the scene.
Police investigating the scene.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured following a shooting on the city’s eastside.

Savannah Police say the shooting happened in the Savannah Gardens neighborhood.

WTOC crews arrived on the scene a little after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital, they have no more information at this time.

We will continue to follow this story and keep you updated as more details become available.

Savannah leaders say no one has been murdered so far in 2023; gun crimes still an issue
Attorneys for other families impacted by Murdaughs react to sentencing
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison
