Two Lowcountry men arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of minors

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Two Lowcountry men have been arrested in connection to the sexual exploitation of minors.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Saturday saying the South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Jeffrey Lon Winget, 63, of Charleston, S.C., and Donald Charles King, 71, of Bluffton, S.C., on five total charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Charleston Police Department and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests in these unrelated cases.

Officials say investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to both Winget and King.

Investigators said King distributed and possessed child sexual abuse material and Winget possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Winget was arrested on March 1 and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, which is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

King was arrested on March 3 and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, which are all felony offenses punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Both of these cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.