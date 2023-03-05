Benedictine’s comeback effort falls just short against Fayette County, historic run ends in Final Four

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Benedictine cut a 25-point deficit down to just 5 with under one minute remaining in their 4A Final Four matchup against Fayette County, but the Tigers did just enough down the stretch to fend off the Cadets, 72-65.

The Cadets finish the 2022/23 season with a final record of 18-6, a Region 3A title, and their first Final Four appearance in over half of a century.

