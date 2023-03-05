Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures should drop into the mid to lower-60s through midnight. We’ll continue tracking clear skies overnight, leading to start temps in the mid to lower 50s for most.

Throughout the day tomorrow, I’ll continue looking for sunny skies causing warm high temps in the 70s. It’ll be a beautiful day to get outside, perfect for any plans you might have. Going into next week, starting temps will be in the 50 to 60s most mornings as highs range in the 70s to 80s through the midweek.

This will be the best time for any outdoor plans, we could see a few scattered showers late Tuesday as a weak front comes through. Other than that, we should remain mostly dry. In the second half of the week, we’ll track cooler temps in the upper-60s to lower-70s each afternoon with more cloud cover and high daily rain chances.

This change should continue through going into next weekend as another stronger system moves across the country. Right now, I’m not expecting any severe weather chances throughout the week. However, our tree pollen count will be through the roof again. So, if you have had issues the last few weeks, that will likely continue.

