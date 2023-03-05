Sky Cams
Inmate identified after being found unresponsive at Chatham Co. Detention Center

Gregory Alan Woods
Gregory Alan Woods(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center was found unresponsive during a routine check Sunday morning.

Chatham County officials identified the inmate as Gregory Alan Woods.

Officials say an officer discovered the inmate just after 7:30 a.m. during their scheduled routine checks.

Medical staff and officers attempted lifesaving measures, but the inmate was pronounced dead by EMS personnel.

The GBI is conducting the investigation.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says they will not be releasing any additional information at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Chatham County officials say they have exhausted all resources in efforts to locate next of kin.

If anyone has information, please contact the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office: piparker@chathamcounty.org or 912-651-7606.

