Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Juvenile injured after homemade pipe bomb detonated, authorities say

Authorities say the homemade pipe bomb detonated at a home near Slidell, Louisiana. The injured...
Authorities say the homemade pipe bomb detonated at a home near Slidell, Louisiana. The injured juvenile was airlifted to the hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Louisiana say a pipe bomb detonated and injured a juvenile’s hand.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says the homemade pipe bomb detonated Friday evening at a home in the Turtle Creek subdivision near Slidell, Louisiana, WVUE reports.

Responding deputies applied a tourniquet to the juvenile’s hand, and he was airlifted to a hospital on the South Shore. The victim’s name and age have not been released.

Deputies say the scene is clear, and no neighbors were evacuated.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stuckie the dog
‘Stuckie’ found nearly perfectly preserved more than 40 years ago
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Family still hoping for answers about what happened to Stephen Smith
Police investigating the scene.
Savannah police investigate shooting in Savannah Gardens neighborhood
Alex Murdaugh leaving the Colleton County Courthouse after being sentenced to life in prison.
Attorneys for other families impacted by Murdaughs react to sentencing
Donald Charles King, 71, of Bluffton, S.C., arrested on five charges connected to the sexual...
Two Lowcountry men arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of minors

Latest News

FILE - Judy Heumann, center, is applauded during her swearing-in as U.S. Assistant Secretary...
Judy Heumann, disability rights activist, dies at age 75
THE News at 11 Saturday
Commemorating The Weeping Time
About 20 cars of a Norfolk Southern cargo train derailed near Springfield Saturday evening, the...
20 cars of Norfolk Southern cargo train derail in Ohio
Commemorating The Weeping Time