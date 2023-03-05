Memorial Day, St. Andrew’s bring home GIAA boys basketball state titles

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two GIAA boys basketball state championship trophies are heading back to Savannah.

Savannah Memorial Day captured their first title since 2013, beating Monsignor Donovan, 54-48.

For the second straight season, St. Andrew’s is the GIAA 3A state champion. The Lions defeated Heritage, 46-42.

St. Andrew's State TItle (wtoc)

This is the first back-to-back stretch of titles in school history for St. Andrew’s.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.