No injuries reported in structure fire on Airport Rd. in Hinesville
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville Fire Department is investigating a structure fire in Hinesville.
The fire took place Saturday around 6:06 p.m. in the 1500 block of Airport Road.
When crews arrived on the scene, they found a vacant manufactured home fully involved.
Liberty County Fire Services assisted with extinguishment and water supply.
No injuries were reported.
