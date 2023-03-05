Sky Cams
No injuries reported in structure fire on Airport Rd. in Hinesville

Fire on Airport Rd. in Hinesville
Fire on Airport Rd. in Hinesville(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville Fire Department is investigating a structure fire in Hinesville.

The fire took place Saturday around 6:06 p.m. in the 1500 block of Airport Road.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a vacant manufactured home fully involved.

Liberty County Fire Services assisted with extinguishment and water supply.

No injuries were reported.

