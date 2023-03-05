Savannah Council member Linda Wilder Bryan announces bid for re-election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Council member Linda Wilder Bryan definitely isn’t horsing around this election season.

The District 3 Alderwoman rode in on horseback to announce her bid for re-election Sunday afternoon.

People around the city showed up to support the councilwoman at the event, including some fellow councilmembers and Mayor Van Johnson.

Alderwoman Wilder-Bryan reminded voters of the work she’s done on addressing homelessness and building affordable housing in the city through projects like Dundee Cottages and LB4 Village of Love.

Wilder-Bryan is the third council member to host an event announcing a re-election bid, following district 2′s Detric Leggett and district 6′s Kurtis Purtee.

District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo is also running for re-election, but has not announced a date for his own event yet.

