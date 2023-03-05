Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah Council member Linda Wilder Bryan announces bid for re-election

Linda Wilder Bryan
Linda Wilder Bryan(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Council member Linda Wilder Bryan definitely isn’t horsing around this election season.

The District 3 Alderwoman rode in on horseback to announce her bid for re-election Sunday afternoon.

People around the city showed up to support the councilwoman at the event, including some fellow councilmembers and Mayor Van Johnson.

Alderwoman Wilder-Bryan reminded voters of the work she’s done on addressing homelessness and building affordable housing in the city through projects like Dundee Cottages and LB4 Village of Love.

Wilder-Bryan is the third council member to host an event announcing a re-election bid, following district 2′s Detric Leggett and district 6′s Kurtis Purtee.

District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo is also running for re-election, but has not announced a date for his own event yet.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stuckie the dog
‘Stuckie’ found nearly perfectly preserved more than 40 years ago
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Family still hoping for answers about what happened to Stephen Smith
Police investigating the scene.
Savannah police investigate shooting in Savannah Gardens neighborhood
Alex Murdaugh leaving the Colleton County Courthouse after being sentenced to life in prison.
Attorneys for other families impacted by Murdaughs react to sentencing
Mallory Beach
Judge approves Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit settlement for Buster, Maggie Murdaugh

Latest News

An inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center was found unresponsive during a routine check...
Sheriff’s Office reports inmate died after being found unresponsive during routine check
St. Andrew's and Memorial Day Titles
THE News at 11 Saturday
Commemorating The Weeping Time
Commemorating The Weeping Time